ALL CAPS PREVIEW-MIAMI

LET’S KEEP THIS SHORT AND SWEET. THERE’S ONLY ONE THING WE NEED TO SAY TO THIS FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE FOOTBALL TEAM RIGHT NOW.

GET UP OFF OF THE GODDAMN MAT.

WE GOT HIT IN THE MOUTH LAST WEEK AND WE FOLDED. WHATEVER REASON YOU WANNA ATTRIBUTE TO IT, NOT TAKING THE OPPONENT SERIOUSLY, LACK OF EXECUTION THE POINT IS THAT THE OTHER TEAM CAME IN AND LANDED A FEW BODY BLOWS AND THEN KNOCKED US THE F OUT.

YOU GOT TWO CHOICES WHEN THAT HAPPENS. STAY DOWN AND QUIT.

OR GET UP OFF OF THE GODDAMN MAT AND SWING BACK HARDER.

I HOPE THIS TEAM DOES THE LATTER THIS WEEK. I HOPE THAT THE TEAM IS IN THE LOCKER ROOM ANGRY AND THINKING LAST WEEK ISNT WHO THEY ARE. AND THAT THIS WEEK IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO PROVE WHO WE ARE AGAINST A GOOD OPPONENT.

GET UP. WIPE THE BLOOD OFF. SWING THE F BACK IN A NIGHT GAME AT KYLE FIELD IN FRONT OF A SOLD OUT CROWD.

SWING THE F BACK.

THIS SEASON ISNT OVER. I FIRMLY BELIEVE THAT THIS TEAM IS MORE THAN WHAT THEY’VE PUT ON THE FIELD OVER THE PAST TWO WEEKS. I ABSOLUTELY BELIEVE THAT WE ARE LIGHT YEARS BETTER THAN WHAT WE’VE SHOWN.

THE QUESTION IS DO THEY BELIEVE THE SAME.

WE GOT BLINDSIDED. AND THAT’S OUR FAULT.

IT’S NOW TIME TO GET UP AND FIGHT BACK. FIGHT HARDER. FIGHT BACK FIGHT BACK FIGHT BACK.

SHOW ME SOMETHING

TIME TO

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

miami