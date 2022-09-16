QB Max Johnson starting for Texas A&M vs. Miami, according to multiple reports

After an up and down performance for QB Haynes King against Sam Houston, he had what could only be described as a down performance last Saturday in Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Even before the game was over, speculation was rampant that a QB change was needed, and according to multiple reports late Thursday, it seems like we are going to see just that. It appears LSU transfer QB Max Johnson will take snaps for the Aggies when they take on the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes at a sold out Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Source confirms Max Johnson has been moved up to QB1 for @AggieFootball , looking to carry the Aggies to their second win against No. 16 Miami. https://t.co/kBa1rGO3Sy — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) September 16, 2022

Max is the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson, and the brother of freshman Aggie TE Jake Johnson. He transferred to A&M last offseason after throwing for more than 2,800 yards, 27 TDs and 9 INTs in 12 games at LSU last season (including a dramatic comeback win over the Aggies last November).

The QB competition was reportedly close between Haynes King and Johnson throughout both the spring as well as fall camp, with King winning the job mostly due to his mobility and knowledge of the offense. But with King showing a proclivity to turn the ball over, as well as recurring accuracy issues, a change seemed inevitable.

We’ll see on Saturday night whether a new signal caller can ignite a stagnant A&M offense.