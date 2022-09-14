Arnold Against The Spread: Week 3

Things were slightly better for your boy in Week 2 after the horrendous start in week one - we went 3-3 on the regular picks with UNLV coming up just a touchdown short in the upset special moneyline sprinkle. For the season we are 4-8 on regular picks and haven’t hit on any of our upset specials just yet. The slate of games this week isn’t as exciting on paper but don’t let that stop you from taking your money and checking out my gambling picks over the weekend. All odds and lines are according to DraftKings Sportsbook*. As a reminder, this blog does not constitute financial advice.

Oklahoma at Nebraska (under 66.5)

The Scott Frost era is officially at an end in Lincoln as the Sooners come to town in a throwback to one of the most storied rivalries in college football. The Sooners haven’t been lighting up the scoreboard in 2022 (at least by Lincoln Riley standards) and their defense has improved under new head coach Brent Venables. This is a recipe for a one-sided game, in my opinion and I just don’t think the new look Sooners are going to run up the score. I’m taking the under.

Old Dominion (+9.5) at Virginia

ODU was able to pull off a massive upset in week one when they knocked off Virginia Tech. They are looking to upset another team from the Commonwealth of Virginia when they head to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers. I don’t know if the Monarchs have the juice to pull another upset here but I do expect them to make this one a close contest, especially after the Hoos were beat up last week by Bret Bielema’s Illinois team. I like ODU +9.5 here.

BYU (+3.5) at Oregon

There’s always risk in betting a team fresh off of a big overtime win. The emotional dump can be tough for some teams to bounce back from. With that being said, I was thoroughly impressed with the Cougars victory over Baylor and I expect them to give Oregon problems on Saturday. If this spread drops below three don’t touch it but at +3.5 I really like BYU. Especially if they get Nacua and Romney back.

Georgia Southern (+11.5) at UAB

UAB is one of the preseason favorites to make an appearance in the CUSA championship game. The Blazers suffered a tough loss against Liberty last week. I do think UAB gets the win here but 11.5 is a lot of points against a Georgia Southern team that has a lot of confidence after upsetting Nebraska. I like GaSo +11.5 here.

Texas Tech at North Carolina State (Over 55.5)

Texas Tech managed to sneak by Houston in overtime in Week 2. The Red Raiders aren’t the offensive threat they used to be but there is still some talent out there in Lubbock. Across from them on Saturday will be an NC State team that a lot of folks have pegged as a contender in the ACC in spite of the fact that they narrowly escaped ECU in Week One. While I think NC State is the better team, I do think the Red Raiders will turn this into a bit of a shootout on Saturday. Take the over here.

Nevada at Iowa (Under 39)

The Iowa defense remains legendarily stout. The Iowa offense remains legendarily anemic, Until proven wrong or until the Hawkeyes come up against a very dangerous offensive threat, I am going to take the under in Iowa contests and print free money.

Upset Special: Fresno State (+390) at USC

There is undoubtedly a lot to be excited about if you’re a USC fan but there are still some holes in the Trojans squad, especially on the defense. I do think the Bulldogs are equpped to exploit some of those holes and love the value on Fresno State here in spite of the offensive prowess of Lincoln Riley. If you have some spare change floating around consider sprinkling it on this moneyline.

