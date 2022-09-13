The Link Farm: 9.13.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Texas A&M Volleyball has now won five straight after defeating Louisiana on Friday. This weekend they head to the Bluegrass State for the Western Kentucky Volleyball Invitational. After starting 1-2, Aggie Volleyball is now 6-2, and begins conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 21, against Ole Miss. Deja vu. In what seems to be a recurring theme every time Texas A&M loses to an opponent, clips from the Midnight Yell prior have emerged and the internet loses their collective minds. Once again, the Texas A&M tradition has gone viral with a mixture of cringe and confusion from around the college football world. We’re weird, deal with it.

In what seems to be a recurring theme every time Texas A&M loses to an opponent, clips from the Midnight Yell prior have emerged and the internet loses their collective minds. Once again, the Texas A&M tradition has gone viral with a mixture of cringe and confusion from around the college football world. We’re weird, deal with it. Here. Lowry Mays ‘57 has passed. Mays is the namesake of Texas A&M’s business school and his passing leaves a big hole in the Aggie community.

How will Texas A&M respond to the Appalachian State loss? That question will be answered at practice this week ahead of Miami’s visit to College Station.