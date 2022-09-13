First Glance: Miami Hurricanes

What You Need to Know:
- If you’re a college football fan, you obviously know about Miami football. But enough about that tradition power program in Ohio, the one we’re playing is located in
MiamiCoral Gables, FL. Known as “The U,” their mascot is inexplicably named after a phenomenon that has caused untold death and destruction to the state through the generations.
- Miami is breaking in a new coaching staff following the hiring of Mario Cristobal away from Oregon.
- The Aggies are 1-1 after a 31-0 win over Sam Houston and a heart-wrenching 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Miami is 2-0 after blowing out Bethune-Cookman, LLP 70-13 and handling Southern Miss 30-7.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 5.5-point favorite, and it has moved to A&M -5.
Historical Notes:
- A&M and Miami have only met three times, with the Hurricanes holding a 2-1 advantage. The Aggies’ only win came in 1944, with Miami sweeping a home-and-home in 2007-2008.
- Famous Miami alumni include Rick Barry, Wayne Brady, Ray Liotta, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kimbo Slice, Gloria Estefan, Bruce Hornsby and Jon Secada.
- After notching 14 10-win seasons, 12 conference titles and 5 national titles from 1983 to 2003, the Hurricanes have only one 10-win season and no conference titles since joining the ACC 18 years ago.
What To Watch For:
- All eyes on the QBs: Miami’s Tyler VanDyke is touted as one of the best QBs in the country, and while his 73.3% completion rate is stout, he is only averaging 223 yards and 1.5 TDs per game against less talented defenses than he’ll face on Saturday. On the A&M side, it’s much more about WHO will play QB, with Jimbo Fisher failing to commit to Haynes King when asked about who will start, there is a chance we see LSU transfer Max Johnson take the field for the Aggies.
- Rebound? The App State loss seemed like a crossroads for this team (and perhaps this program), that will either galvanize the locker room or fracture it. The performance we see on Saturday will go a long way toward telling us which to expect.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
- TV: ESPN
- Read the latest on the Hurricanes on their SB Nation team site, State of the U
Weather:
- A sunny day should give way to a clear night (15% chance of rain) with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 72
