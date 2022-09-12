Time, TV network announced for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

We’ve known the kickoff time and TV network of Texas A&M’s first three games for months, but we’ve now reached the point in the season where those thing will be announced only 12 days in advance (sometimes only six days if the networks are feeling particularly indecisive). And with that, today the SEC announced the TV schedule for the Sept. 24 slate of games, which of course includes the Aggies taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. While this game has been almost exclusively a day game over the past decade, this time we get a rare nighttime tilt, with it kicking off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

A&M had won every game in the series since joining the SEC until falling to the Hogs 20-10 last season. Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-33 (with three ties), though the Aggies have won 14 of 22 games dating back to 1983 (that encompasses my lifetime and therefore is the only thing that matters).