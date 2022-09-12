Filed under: Texas Aggie Football Videos Funny Business SEC Shorts give A&M our just comeuppance Laugh to keep from crying By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Sep 12, 2022, 8:15am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: SEC Shorts give A&M our just comeuppance Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We all knew this was coming as soo as the clock hit zero. And here it is. Sometimes all you can do is laugh at yourself and mope for better days ahead. At least we were in good company this week. More From Good Bull Hunting WATCH: Week 3 Press Conference Time, TV network announced for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Monday Morning QB: In my feelings Well... Where Do We Go From Here? WATCH: App State Postgame Presser Aggies remain ranked in both polls Loading comments...
Loading comments...