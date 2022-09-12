 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEC Shorts give A&M our just comeuppance

Laugh to keep from crying

By Robert Behrens
We all knew this was coming as soo as the clock hit zero. And here it is. Sometimes all you can do is laugh at yourself and mope for better days ahead.

At least we were in good company this week.

