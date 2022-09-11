 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggies remain ranked in both polls

But not by much

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Appalachian State at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After falling 17-14 to Appalachian State on Saturday, a precipitous drop in the rankings was expected for No. 6 ranked Texas A&M. And they got just that. The Aggies dropped to No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25.

After a game where seemingly everything went wrong, including two costly turnovers and a badly missed game-tying field goal attempt, the Aggies now have to find a way to rebound in a short period of time, as they welcome the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes to Kyle Field this coming Saturday. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

