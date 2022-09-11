Aggies remain ranked in both polls

After falling 17-14 to Appalachian State on Saturday, a precipitous drop in the rankings was expected for No. 6 ranked Texas A&M. And they got just that. The Aggies dropped to No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The gap between Alabama and Georgia narrowed considerably, in terms of first place votes, but the Alabama holds onto the No. 1 spot but there were some major changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week.https://t.co/WhJ2bKSxDh pic.twitter.com/o7VW92a8mp — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 11, 2022

POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/sPpsr2TJxt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022

After a game where seemingly everything went wrong, including two costly turnovers and a badly missed game-tying field goal attempt, the Aggies now have to find a way to rebound in a short period of time, as they welcome the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes to Kyle Field this coming Saturday. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPN.