Texas A&M still favored to beat Miami

Texas A&M suffered their most painful loss in quite some time on Saturday, falling to App State 17-14 in a game that was absolutely miserable to witness. But despite all that, the Aggies are currently listed as a 5.5-point favorite* when they host the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes this coming Saturday at Kyle Field, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Hurricanes haven’t played anyone of note either, blowing out Bethune Cookman in Week 1 and then struggling early but ultimately winning comfortably against Southern Miss this past Saturday. The Canes will look to get their first major win of the season and stake their claim as a legit ACC contender, while A&M just looks to right the ship and avoid a potentially catastrophic season.

