Renaming Reveille

I hear giving your mascot a new name is all the rage.

By Robert Behrens
South Carolina recently renamed their live mascot, going from Sir Big Spur to Cock Commander General. But if those jerks from Columbia can do it, we all know that Texas A&M can (and should) do it better. Sure, we all love Miss Rev, but let’s brainstorm some even better name options for our beloved pup.

Alternative Reveille name options

  • Collie Commander (do what the Gamecocks didn’t have the guts to do)
  • Aggie Bark (co-branding opportunity with the new Aggie Park)
  • AT&T presents Reveille ($$$)
  • Fightin’ Texas Shaggy
  • Doggie Football (Oh my gracious, how about that?)
  • Hullabaloo K9 K9
  • Goodgirl McFluffyface
  • Fluff Tuft Real Stuff
  • Paw Finebaum (guaranteed airtime on SEC Network)
  • Beveille (complete with beveled hair trimming)

Tell us your best (worst) alternative Reveille name in the comments.

Poll

Which alternative Reveille name is the least terrible?

view results
  • 17%
    Collie Commander
    (60 votes)
  • 1%
    Aggie Bark
    (4 votes)
  • 10%
    AT&T presents Reveille
    (38 votes)
  • 10%
    Fightin’ Texas Shaggy
    (38 votes)
  • 4%
    Doggie Football
    (17 votes)
  • 10%
    Hullabaloo K9 K9
    (38 votes)
  • 19%
    Goodgirl McFluffyflace
    (69 votes)
  • 13%
    Fluff Tuft Real Stuff
    (46 votes)
  • 7%
    Paw Finebaum
    (25 votes)
  • 4%
    Beveille
    (15 votes)
350 votes total Vote Now

