Renaming Reveille

South Carolina recently renamed their live mascot, going from Sir Big Spur to Cock Commander General. But if those jerks from Columbia can do it, we all know that Texas A&M can (and should) do it better. Sure, we all love Miss Rev, but let’s brainstorm some even better name options for our beloved pup.

Alternative Reveille name options

Collie Commander (do what the Gamecocks didn’t have the guts to do)

Aggie Bark (co-branding opportunity with the new Aggie Park)

AT&T presents Reveille ($$$)

Fightin’ Texas Shaggy

Doggie Football (Oh my gracious, how about that?)

Hullabaloo K9 K9

Goodgirl McFluffyface

Fluff Tuft Real Stuff

Paw Finebaum (guaranteed airtime on SEC Network)

Beveille (complete with beveled hair trimming)

Tell us your best (worst) alternative Reveille name in the comments.