Four-star CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M recruiting has been trending up over the past couple of weeks, but that came to a screching halt on Monday night, as top 50 cornerback Bravion Rogers decommitted from the Aggies.
Respect It. pic.twitter.com/mTElt4FgvZ— B1 ⚡︎ (@Bravion1) August 9, 2022
A&M does still have two top 100 DBs in their class in Jayvon Thomas and Dalton Brooks, and have more targets they’re still pursuing, but losing a guy who is on the borderline of five-star status is never a good thing. With the Demani Richardson and Myles Jones leaving following the 2022 season (and Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones perhaps leaving early), this is a class when the Aggies are likely looking to load up in DB talent just like they did in 2022.
The 2023 recruiting class is now down to nine commits again.
