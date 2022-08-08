Texas A&M ranked 7th in preseason Coaches Poll

The season is now just days away (26 to be exact), and that means it’s preseason polls time. Today, the USA Today AFC Coaches Poll released their preseason top 25, and Texas A&M comes in at No. 7.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out, and there are some familiar faces at the top. https://t.co/QIcq6bsl5e pic.twitter.com/Z1RzOqgH24— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 8, 2022
Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|PTS
|1st
|Rank
|Team
|PTS
|1st
|1
|Alabama
|1634
|54
|2
|Ohio State
|1564
|5
|3
|Georgia
|1542
|6
|4
|Clemson
|1356
|0
|5
|Notre Dame
|1284
|0
|6
|Michigan
|1232
|0
|7
|Texas A&M
|1219
|0
|8
|Utah
|1134
|0
|9
|Oklahoma
|1027
|0
|10
|Baylor
|891
|0
|11
|Oklahoma State
|859
|0
|12
|Oregon
|734
|0
|13
|NC State
|726
|0
|14
|Michigan State
|711
|0
|15
|Southern California
|602
|0
|16
|Pittsburgh
|450
|0
|17
|Miami
|433
|0
|18
|Texas
|383
|1
|19
|Wake Forest
|381
|0
|20
|Wisconsin
|369
|0
|21
|Kentucky
|353
|0
|22
|Cincinnati
|339
|0
|23
|Arkansas
|334
|0
|24
|Mississippi
|327
|0
|25
|Houston
|257
|0
Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.
The Aggies are the third-highest-ranked team in the SEC (behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia) and the highest-ranked team in Texas (Baylor is No. 10, Texas is No. 18, Houston is No. 25). They begin the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they’ll take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
