Texas A&M ranked 7th in preseason Coaches Poll

The season is now just days away (26 to be exact), and that means it’s preseason polls time. Today, the USA Today AFC Coaches Poll released their preseason top 25, and Texas A&M comes in at No. 7.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out, and there are some familiar faces at the top. https://t.co/QIcq6bsl5e pic.twitter.com/Z1RzOqgH24 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 8, 2022

Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Rank Team PTS 1st Rank Team PTS 1st 1 Alabama 1634 54 2 Ohio State 1564 5 3 Georgia 1542 6 4 Clemson 1356 0 5 Notre Dame 1284 0 6 Michigan 1232 0 7 Texas A&M 1219 0 8 Utah 1134 0 9 Oklahoma 1027 0 10 Baylor 891 0 11 Oklahoma State 859 0 12 Oregon 734 0 13 NC State 726 0 14 Michigan State 711 0 15 Southern California 602 0 16 Pittsburgh 450 0 17 Miami 433 0 18 Texas 383 1 19 Wake Forest 381 0 20 Wisconsin 369 0 21 Kentucky 353 0 22 Cincinnati 339 0 23 Arkansas 334 0 24 Mississippi 327 0 25 Houston 257 0

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

The Aggies are the third-highest-ranked team in the SEC (behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia) and the highest-ranked team in Texas (Baylor is No. 10, Texas is No. 18, Houston is No. 25). They begin the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they’ll take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats.