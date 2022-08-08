TEXAS A&M POSITION PREVIEW: Tight Ends

String kicked off the offensive half of our position previews last week with a look at the wide receiver group for the 2022 season. This week, we’ll shift inside to the tight ends, a position which has seen a renaissance at Texas A&M since the arrival of Jimbo Fisher in 2018. A&M has to replace a lot of production at tight end and will see who steps up from their group of veterans and new talent.

Who did we lose?

Jalen Wydermyer, who left a year early for the NFL, finished top three on Texas A&M’s roster in receiving yards every season from 2019 through 2021, and led the Aggies in receiving yards last season. Wydermyer obviously leaves a massive hole to fill in the passing game but his presence as a blocker will also be missed. Additionally, former four-star recruit Baylor Cupp transferred to Texas Tech during the offseason after struggling with injuries during his time in College Station.

Who do we bring back?

Max Wright (SR): After beginning his career on the defensive side of the ball at Texas A&M, Wright switched over to offense in 2020. He’s the only member of the current tight end room to record a reception on the stat sheet and will provide an invaluable veteran presence for the Aggies.

After beginning his career on the defensive side of the ball at Texas A&M, Wright switched over to offense in 2020. He’s the only member of the current tight end room to record a reception on the stat sheet and will provide an invaluable veteran presence for the Aggies. Blake Smith (SO): The sophomore out of Southlake Carroll saw action against Mississippi State and Prairie View last season after redshirting in 2020. Smith scored a touchdown in A&M’s annual spring game and is likely to see the field more in 2022.

The sophomore out of Southlake Carroll saw action against Mississippi State and Prairie View last season after redshirting in 2020. Smith scored a touchdown in A&M’s annual spring game and is likely to see the field more in 2022. Fernando Garza (FR): Katy product Fernando Garza redshirted during 2021.

What other names should we know?

The Aggies inked a trio of four-star tight end prospects in the 2022 signing class. Theo Melin Ohrstrom joined the Aggies from RIG Academy in Sweden after reclassifying from the 2023 class. Donovan Green committed to the Aggies back in January of 2021 following in the footsteps of another Dickinson product - Jalen Wydermyer. Jake Johnson was the last of the trio to commit but the first to arrive on campus as he enrolled in the spring. Johnson’s extra time on campus could allow him to push for early playing time in 2022, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see any of the three taking over the starting role by the end of the year.

Overall Grade: C+

Much like the defensive line, Texas A&M’s losing the bulk of their production at tight end with Wydermyer going to the NFL. I still expect the tight ends to be an important piece of the offense in 2022 but I wouldn’t be surprised if the passing game skews towards the receivers more this season. There are simply too many question marks from this position group, despite of the influx of talent.