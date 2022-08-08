The Link Farm: 8.7.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Over the weekend, A&M added their third OL to the 2023 recruiting class when three-star Naquil Betrand from Baltimore committed to A&M. Aggie Park on schedule. Spence Park (now Aggie Park), has undergone quite the transformation across the street from Kyle Field over the past 18 months, and leaders say it will be complete in time for the first home game on Sept. 3.

Layden Robinson is one cool dude. The Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman wrote a feature on Texas A&M OG Layden Robinson, most notably that he considers Adam Sandler's "The Waterboy" to be a documentary.

Trackolades. As always, Aggie track and field athletes are making headlines. Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade won men's and women's 4x400m gold medals Saturday night at the World Athletics U20 Championships. At the Commonwealth Games, Lamara Distin cleared 6 feet, 4.75 inches to win the women's high jump, and Lindon Victor earning the decathlon title Friday with 8,233 points.

Honoring our own. Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen's Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.

