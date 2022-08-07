WATCH: Texas A&M Media Day

Fall camp wears on for Texas A&M, as they try to to decide on a starting quarterback, break in a new defensive coordinator and incorporate the record-setting 2022 recruiting class into the roster. Sunday was media, and that meant lots of questions for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff. You can watch their media sessions below.
HC Jimbo Fisher
OC/QB Coach Darrell Dickey
DC D.J. Durkin
Co-OC/TE Coach James Coley
Assistant HC/Run Game Coord./DL Coach Elijah Robinson
OG Layden Robinson
RB Devon Achane
P Nik Constantinou
LB Edgerrin Cooper
Loading comments...