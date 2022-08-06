OL Naquil Betrand commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M hoped to jumpstart their recruiting in a big way with last weekend’s pool party, and they seem to have done just that. After only one commit over a three-month period, the Aggies just got their fifth commitment in the past week, the most recent of which is three-star Baltimore OL Naquil Betrand.

BREAKING: Texas A&M gains a commitment from 2023 Northeast (PA) three-star offensive tackle Naquil Betrand! #AGGIELITE pic.twitter.com/MC20ohHLLa — AggiesToday (AT)  (@AggiesToday) August 6, 2022

Betrand chose the Aggies over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and Syracuse. He is the No. 897 recruit nationally, the No. 78 offensive tackle and the No. 18 player in Pennsylvania. He is the Aggies 10th commit in the 2023 recruiting class (hey hey double digits!), which is now ranked No. 30 nationally.

Naquil Betrand Highlights