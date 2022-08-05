The Link Farm: 8.5.22

Those of you who are longtime readers of GBH may remember The Daily Bull, a feature meant to provide quick-hitting updates on the latest stories involving Texas A&M. While this new feature won’t be daily, I hope you enjoy this revamped version known as “The Link Farm.” (it’s a bunch of links about Texas A&M, an agriculture school. Link farm, get it?)
- Football hosts open practice. Fall practice is underway, and for those interested, Texas A&M will have a practice that is open to the public on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Kyle Field. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
- Aggies named to preseason top 25 lists. It’s the time of year where everyone is putting out their preseason rankings, and as expected, A&M is in most of them. The College Football America Yearbook (a real publication that we were all totally aware of before now) included the Aggies in their FBS Top 30, coming in at No. 12 (#branding). CBS Sports is a bit more optimistic, putting A&M at the No. 9 spot in their recent top 25 rankings.
- Jahzion Harris reveals his transfer destination. We learned last month that Texas A&M DE Jahzion Harris was transferring, and we now know his destination. He’ll be heading back close to home (he’s from Staten Island) to play at Rutgers.
- Aggies are smart. The Texas A&M baseball team was recognized for their prowess in the classroom, landing the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year.
- Softball adds two transfers. Texas A&M softball added Oklahoma State INF Brianna Evans and Arizona State P Madison Preston to the Aggies’ roster for the 2023 season. Preston follows her coach, Trisha Ford, who became Texas A&M’s new head coach in June.
