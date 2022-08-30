The Link Farm: 8.30.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Aggies vs. Aggies. Texas A&M Soccer’s winning streak was extended to three with a hard-fought victory over New Mexico State. The Aggies of College Station were able to top the Aggies from Las Cruces 2-1. Texas A&M Soccer will be back in action on Thursday as they head to Champaign to take on Illinois.
- H2P. The Texas A&M volleyball team came up short against 6th-ranked Pitt in Sunday’s match between the two teams. Next up for Aggie Volleyball is a trip north to Fort Worth for a tournament at TCU. The Aggies wil open against Coastal Carolina Friday morning at 10 a.m.
- Front Porch Song. Aggie alum and Texas Music legend Robert Earl Keen is headed for retirement. To honor him, Sue Owen put together a map of of every location from Keen’s “Front Porch Song”. Keen’s final Aggieland concert will be Sept. 2 at the Aggie Park Kickoff Concert.
- Speaking of Aggie Park... Texas A&M has announced new tailgating rules for the Aggie Park area. The old land rush ritual will be replaced by a virtual reservation process. Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the park ahead of what is sure to be an exciting opening weekend for Aggie Football.
Loading comments...