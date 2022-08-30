The Link Farm: 8.30.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

The Texas A&M volleyball team came up short against 6th-ranked Pitt in Sunday’s match between the two teams. Next up for Aggie Volleyball is a trip north to Fort Worth for a tournament at TCU. The Aggies wil open against Coastal Carolina Friday morning at 10 a.m. Front Porch Song. Aggie alum and Texas Music legend Robert Earl Keen is headed for retirement. To honor him, Sue Owen put together a map of of every location from Keen’s “Front Porch Song”. Keen’s final Aggieland concert will be Sept. 2 at the Aggie Park Kickoff Concert.

Aggie alum and Texas Music legend Robert Earl Keen is headed for retirement. To honor him, Sue Owen put together a map of of every location from Keen’s “Front Porch Song”. Keen’s final Aggieland concert will be Sept. 2 at the Aggie Park Kickoff Concert. Speaking of Aggie Park... Texas A&M has announced new tailgating rules for the Aggie Park area. The old land rush ritual will be replaced by a virtual reservation process. Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the park ahead of what is sure to be an exciting opening weekend for Aggie Football.

It’s game week y’all!