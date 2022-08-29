POSITION PREVIEW: Quarterbacks

When we started this series eight weeks ago (see previous versions below), we intentionally put QB last, given how uncertain the starter was back in July. This doesn’t really matter to you other than me giving myself a ceremonial pat on the back for this final installment being timed impeccably.

Who did we lose?

Zach Calzada, who started 10 games (and the last 3.5 quarters of an 11th) following the season-ending injury to Haynes King, transferred to Auburn this offseason. After struggling to recover from a shoulder injury, it looks unlikely that Calzada will be the Tigers’ starting QB to begin the season.

Who do we bring back?

Haynes King (RS SO): King is in his third year in Jimbo Fisher’s system, and was named the starting quarterback on Saturday. He bring legimitate dual-threat capability and greater familiarity with the offense than any other QB in the program.

Eli Stowers (RS FR): Stowers was a four-star QB recruit in the 2021 class out of Denton Guyer, but spent last season working at tight end after a reported injury limited his throwing ability. But he is back working with the QBs again this season.

What other names should we know?

Max Johnson (RS SO): The LSU transfer battled throughout fall camp for the starting gig with Haynes King, but was beat out despite many believing he had the superior performance in last spring’s Maroon & White game. He is also the brother of five-star A&M freshman TE Jake Johnson.

Conner Weigman (FR): Weigman was one of the jewels of the Aggies' 2022 recruiting class, a five-star recruit rated as one of the top QBs in the country. While he may not be ready to take the reins just yet, we've heard many good reviews about his arm and his playmaking ability that has flashed throughout spring and fall camp. The future is bright.

Overall Grade: INC.

Perhaps more than any program in America, QB play will be the determining factor in what the Aggies can accomplish in 2022. This is a roster that is championship caliber and virtually every other position, so above average QB play could win them a lot of games. Great QB play could make this season special. But with limited tape on King, Johnson’s tape coming at another school, and Weigman being so young, it’s very difficult to know what we will get from the position. While it’s easy to assume A&M will have improved QB play compared to last season, we won’t know just how much better until we have a few games under our belt.