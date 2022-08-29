 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Glance: Sam Houston Bearkats

THE SEASON IS HERE!

By Robert Behrens
NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 03 Battle of the Piney Woods - Sam Houston St v Stephen F Austin Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What You Need to Know:

  • The Aggies are ranked #6 in the AP Poll, and Sam Houston is one of the top teams in FCS, winning a national championship in the Spring 2021 season.
  • The offseason is mercilessly over. We’ve made it, football is here.

Betting Lines:

  • N/A (as is often the case when playing FCS opponents)

Historical Notes:

  • Texas A&M is 12-0 all time against Sam Houston and have never lost to an FCS opponent.
  • Famous Sam Houston alum include news icon Dan Rather, former Texas A&M QB Dustin Long, and Norman automotive sales mogul Rhett Bomar.
  • A bearkat is neither a bear nor a cat. Discuss.

What To Watch For:

  • What is a QB? At long last, Jimbo Fisher named a starting quarterback in Haynes King. All eyes will be on how he perform and how much any of the other QBs play.
  • Freshman phenoms. The pressure feels like it’s already on this 2022 recruiting class to prove it’s worth. It will be interesting to see which of them make an immediate impact.
  • Aggie Park. The season’s debut is also the debut of a gentrified Aggie Park. The tailgating setup is different and requires a reservation, so be sure you’re on the ball if you plan to set up there.

Media Blitz:

  • Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
  • TV: SEC Network

Weather:

  • Scattered thunderstorms (30% chance of rain), with a high of 93. Very un-season-opener weather.

