First Glance: Sam Houston Bearkats

What You Need to Know:
- The Aggies are ranked #6 in the AP Poll, and Sam Houston is one of the top teams in FCS, winning a national championship in the Spring 2021 season.
- The offseason is mercilessly over. We’ve made it, football is here.
Betting Lines:
- N/A (as is often the case when playing FCS opponents)
Historical Notes:
Texas A&M is 12-0 all time against Sam Houston and have never lost to an FCS opponent.
- Famous Sam Houston alum include news icon Dan Rather, former Texas A&M QB Dustin Long, and Norman automotive sales mogul Rhett Bomar.
- A bearkat is neither a bear nor a cat. Discuss.
What To Watch For:
What is a QB? At long last, Jimbo Fisher named a starting quarterback in Haynes King. All eyes will be on how he perform and how much any of the other QBs play.
Freshman phenoms. The pressure feels like it’s already on this 2022 recruiting class to prove it’s worth. It will be interesting to see which of them make an immediate impact.
Aggie Park. The season’s debut is also the debut of a gentrified Aggie Park. The tailgating setup is different and requires a reservation, so be sure you’re on the ball if you plan to set up there.
Media Blitz:
Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
TV: SEC Network
Weather:
- Scattered thunderstorms (30% chance of rain), with a high of 93. Very un-season-opener weather.
