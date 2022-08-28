WATCH: Desmond Howard picks the Aggies to win it all

August is a time for baseless predictions, but every once in a while, one of them rises above the rest. A take so well-reasoned, so inspired, that it bears noticing. One such take came from College Gameday analyst Desmond Howard this weekend as he discussed his conference champion and national champion predictions.

Howard chose not to be a lemming by choosing the Aggies to win the SEC, with every other host choosing Alabama.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Howard also picked the Aggies to go to the College Football Playoff alongside Pitt, Baylor and Michigan (a completely rational list), beating Pitt and then Michigan to win the Aggies’ first national championship in more than 80 years.

As I’ve always said, Desmond Howard is the greatest college football mind in existence, and must be protected at all costs.