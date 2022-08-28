Haynes King Heisman odds skyrocket following being named A&M starter

Haynes King was officially named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback on Saturday, and it’s safe to say that the oddsmakers have taken notice. Prior to the announcement, King was +10,000 to win the Heisman trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That was good for the 40th-best odds in the country, and was worse odds than his teammate Max Johnson (23rd-best at +7000).

Fast forward to today, and King has vaulted up to +5500 odds, which is tied for the 17th-best odds alongside South Carolina QB (and Oklahoma transfer) Spencer Rattler. LSU transfer Johnson’s odds plummeted down to +15,000, while five-star true freshman Conner Weigman’s odds strangely remain unchanged at +12,000.

King, a third year player from Longview, Texas, is intimately familiar with Jimbo Fisher’s offensive system after being on campus since January 2020. That combined with his dual threat capability (he reportedly one of the fastest players on the team) likely played a big role in him winning the starting job over Johnson and Weigman.

