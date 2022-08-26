Texas A&M announces the addition of 23 suites to Kyle Field starting in 2023

Texas A&M’s Kyle Field is already one of the most opulent stadiums in college athletics. Next season it will get even more opulent, with the addition of 23 luxury suites to the second level of the south endzone. Construction will begin at the conclusion of the 2022 season and will be complete for the start of the 2023 season next September.

The south end of Kyle Field is currently the only side of the stadium that does not have luxury suites, so it’s refreshing to see the university finally right this egregious wrong. As a part of the project, the first seven rows of Kyle Field’s South Mid Bench sections 240-246 (section 239 will not be impacted) will be removed to make way for the new suites.

While it is unclear what stadium capacity will be following this renovation, it seems inevitable that replacing bleacher seats with suites will make it go down from the current 102,733. That said, with a 37,000-seat student section, the Aggies’ home field advantage is in no real danger of diminishing.