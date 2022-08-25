Who are Texas A&M’s Heisman hopefuls?

We’re down to single digit days until the return of Texas A&M football, which means we’ll soon get to move from prognosticating to talking about actual football games that have been played. But until that day comes, BACK TO THE PROGNOSTICATING!

The Aggies are looked at by many as a team that could make a major move toward contender status in 2022, but one thing a contender usually has is a Heisman contender. Maybe not a winner, or even a guy who makes it to New York, but someone who generates at least some Heisman buzz over the course of the season. So who on this roster fits that description? We look to the experts when it comes to pretty much everything related to sports probabilities: Vegas.

Devon Achane (RB): Achane is far from a Heisman favorite, as he has the 18th-best odds at +6000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s tied with South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, Clemson BACKUP QB Cade Klubnik, Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, Utah QB Cameron Rising and Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen. Achane led the SEC in yards per carry in 2021, and should move into a feature back role following the departure of Isaiah Spiller to the NFL, so it makes sense that he would be A&M’s best bet at the moment. Especially since the Aggies have yet to name a starting QB. Speaking of which...

Max Johnson (QB): While rumors swirl that Haynes King may be the frontrunner to land the starting QB gig, LSU transfer Max Johnson still has the slightly better Heisman odds at +7000. That's 23rd along with Pitt QB Kedon Slovis, Mississippi State QB Will Rogers, Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. It's honestly pretty good company for a player who hasn't even been named the starter, and tells you what Vegas things of the potential of this A&M offense.

Haynes King (QB): King is a screaming value here, with the 40th-best odds at +10,000. He's tied with 16 other players, so I won't list them all, but it includes Penn State QB Sean Clifford, Nebraska QB Casey Thompson and Auburn RB Tank Bigsby. If King does become A&M's starter, I'd expect these odds to move way up quickly.

Conner Weigman (QB): The true freshman has the 56th-best odds at +12,000, but since he has seen virtually no action with the first team offense throughout fall practice, he seems like a longshot at best. Other players in this range include Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Georgia TE Brock Bowers and Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn.

Who else on the A&M team could potentially make Heisman noise?

Ainias Smith (WR): Smith will be used a ton both as a receiver and a returner, so if he piles up the stats and the Aggies win a bunch of games, you could see his name thrown around.

Evan Stewart (WR): The true freshman has wowed throughout the spring and fall, drawing the kind of rave reviews we haven't heard about a freshman receiver at A&M since Christian Kirk. If the QBs can get him the ball, he has the kind of talent to make national headlines.

