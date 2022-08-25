Three Aggies make Senior Bowl Watchlist

Texas A&M has an insane amount of talent from the past three recruiting classes, as we’ve talked about over and over throughout the offseason. Devon Achane and Antonio Johnson could both be first round picks next Spring, Layden Robinson and McKinnley Jackson on the lines could be early NFL departures as well, and of course there’s that absurd 2022 recruiting class. But don’t let all that talent distract you from the senior impact players on this roster. Three of those guys were highlighted on Wednesday when they were named to the Reese’s Senior Bown preseason watchlist: WR Ainias Smith, CB Myles Jones and S Demani Richardson.

Ainias and Demani in particular, returned for their senior seasons when many this time a year ago thought they might be early NFL departures themselves. Both will be starters expected to anchor their respective units in 2022. Jones, while not projected to start this season, will still undoubtedly see the field as a part of the cornerback rotation or to fill in due to injury. He’s a fifth-year (actually sixth year) senior who provides invaluable depth and veteran leadership on an A&M team that has high hopes for this coming season.