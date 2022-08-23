8 Aggies land on Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

We’re winding down watchlist season, and on Tuesday the conference released the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team. Unsurprisingly, Texas A&M is well-represented, landing eight players on the list:
1st Team
- OL Layden Robinson
- AP/RS Ainias Smith
- P Nik Constaintinou
2nd Team
- RB Devon Achane
- DL McKinnley Jackson
- DB Antonio Johnson
3rd Team
- WR Ainias Smith
- OL Reuben Fatheree II
- C Bryce Foster
- AP Devon Achane
ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 23, 2022
[ - ]
https://t.co/BGY623SuUZ#SECFB pic.twitter.com/XifE4d9iXk
You could easily argue that A&M should have gotten even more players on this list, such as junior CB Jaylon Jones or senior S Demani Richardson. As has been the drumbeat all offseason, this is a talented and deep Aggies roster that has every opportunity to have a special season this fall.
They kick of the 2022 campaign when they take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
