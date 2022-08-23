 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8 Aggies land on Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

Watchlist season is almost over

By Robert Behrens
Texas A&amp;M v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

We’re winding down watchlist season, and on Tuesday the conference released the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team. Unsurprisingly, Texas A&M is well-represented, landing eight players on the list:

1st Team

  • OL Layden Robinson
  • AP/RS Ainias Smith
  • P Nik Constaintinou

2nd Team

  • RB Devon Achane
  • DL McKinnley Jackson
  • DB Antonio Johnson

3rd Team

  • WR Ainias Smith
  • OL Reuben Fatheree II
  • C Bryce Foster
  • AP Devon Achane

You could easily argue that A&M should have gotten even more players on this list, such as junior CB Jaylon Jones or senior S Demani Richardson. As has been the drumbeat all offseason, this is a talented and deep Aggies roster that has every opportunity to have a special season this fall.

They kick of the 2022 campaign when they take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

