8 Aggies land on Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

We’re winding down watchlist season, and on Tuesday the conference released the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team. Unsurprisingly, Texas A&M is well-represented, landing eight players on the list:

1st Team

OL Layden Robinson

AP/RS Ainias Smith

P Nik Constaintinou

2nd Team

RB Devon Achane

DL McKinnley Jackson

DB Antonio Johnson

3rd Team

WR Ainias Smith

OL Reuben Fatheree II

C Bryce Foster

AP Devon Achane

You could easily argue that A&M should have gotten even more players on this list, such as junior CB Jaylon Jones or senior S Demani Richardson. As has been the drumbeat all offseason, this is a talented and deep Aggies roster that has every opportunity to have a special season this fall.

They kick of the 2022 campaign when they take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.