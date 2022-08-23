Vegas odds for the Aggies to win SEC, National championships

College football season is just days away, and for Texas A&M, many are viewing this as a year when the program could potentially take a major step forward and enter contender status. A top-ranked recruiting class (and three top 10 classes preceding it) will do that.

So how close are the Aggies to doing so? Well if you ask Vegas, the answer is: pretty close, but also not all that close.

According* to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Aggies have the third-best odds to win the SEC at +1800. Not bad, eh? The problem is that with Alabama at -145 and Georgia at +155, there are obviously still two prohibitive favorites followed by a huge gap. A similar gap exists for the national championship odds, where the Aggies sit at 5th-best with +2500 odds. However the top three are Alabama (+175), Ohio State (+300) and Georgia (+400), followed by Clemson at +1000.

These are very much the “big boys” of college football, so it’s not surprising to see them have much better odds than A&M, but clearly the oddsmakers believe enough in A&M to list them as one of the few teams with an even remote chance to make a championship run in 2022. Let’s hope the Aggies can live up to that billing starting on Sept. 3.

