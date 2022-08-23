The Link Farm: 8.23.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- LB Enai White? Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class was absolutely loaded at DL, but perhaps a bit thin at LB. So for that reason perhaps it’s not all that shocking that on Monday, DE Enai White was seen practicing with the linebackers. At 6’5” he’s certainly taller than your prototypical LB, but he is lean and quick, and if he can learn the position, it may be a good way for him to see the field faster than he would on a stacked DL depth chart.
- “The Ocho.” Aggie Soccer had their home opener on Sunday and obliterated McNeese State 8-0. They continue their 2022 season on Thursday with a home game against Sam Houston.
- That 2018 LSU game still making waves. Andy Staples wrote about the 20 most influential college football games of the 2000s, and included Texas A&M’s seven-overtime win over LSU in 2018. In addition to being the highest-scoring game in college football history, it also caused the NCAA to change the overtime rules (for the worse, IMO).
- Aggies in the NFL. As the professional preseason wears on, several Aggies made a big impact. Check out the latest here.
- Demond Demas update. The former five-star WR was dismissed from the Texas A&M program earlier this year following a domestic violence arrest, and recently announced he will sit out the 2022 season while the legal process plays out.
