Hype videos are like your children. You love them all, but if you’re being brutally honest, you know that there’s one that you love the most (I only have one child so I can get away with saying this). One such favored child hype video is this one from Cold Chedda.

He’s been making Texas A&M hype videos all the way back since 2015, and he’s only gotten better.

12 DAYS FOLKS!