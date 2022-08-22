Texas A&M CB Antonio Johnson an AP Preseason All-American

If the preseason lists are any indication, we should be getting a big year out of Texas A&M junior corner Antonio Johnson. He was already named to the Thorpe, Bronco Nagurski and Bednarik watchlists earlier this summer, and on Monday, was the Aggies’ lone entry on the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second among Aggies. Johnson led the team and was among the SEC leaders with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.

A&M had four AP Preseason All Americans in 2021, but only two on the end of season team (Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal). Let’s hope they can reverse that trend in 2022.