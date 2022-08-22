Three Texas A&M OL sign NIL deal with Hooters

We’re less than two weeks away from the first game of the 2022 Texas A&M football season, and with that brings some very important news to share:

Hooters just signed offensive lineman for 10 different schools to NIL deals. pic.twitter.com/Zx9qJfKrra — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 22, 2022

We all love buffalo wings, and offensive linemen might even love them a little bit more than the rest of us, so it’s fitting that Hooters has partnered with the big uglies and 10 different schools on a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. That includes three of our very own Maroon Goons in Layden Robinson, Aki Ogunbiyi and Smart Chibuzo. This partnership will reportedly include appearances at Hooters locations as well as social media promotion.

Honestly with so much of the NIL conversation centering around collectives and cash payouts for seemingly nothing in return, it’s refreshing to see NIL deals that fall more in line with what they were originally intended for: athletes partnering with brands to hock products.

If you’re wondering what partnerships for Aggies football players could next, I have some ideas.