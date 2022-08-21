 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggie Sam Bennett wins US Amateur Golf Championship

Fifth-year senior now eligible for the 2023 Masters, British Open and US Open

By Robert Behrens
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett, the No. 3 amateur golfer in the world, won the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Sunday after defeating Ben Carr at The Ridgewood Country Club.

“It means everything. It’s a dream come true,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t even feel real looking at all these people on the 18th green at Ridgewood. It means a lot to hold that trophy. I’m sure tonight I’ll take a peek at all the names, but I know Tiger Woods’ names is on that three times, and to put my name beside him, I know it’s something pretty special.”

With the victory, Bennett earns an exemption in to the 2023 Masters, The Open and U.S. Open.

