Aggie Sam Bennett wins US Amateur Golf Championship

Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett, the No. 3 amateur golfer in the world, won the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Sunday after defeating Ben Carr at The Ridgewood Country Club.

Sam Bennett said he was the best in the field – and he proved it!



The @AggieMensGolf fifth-year senior ran through a gauntlet to win the 122nd #USAmateur at Ridgewood.

“It means everything. It’s a dream come true,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t even feel real looking at all these people on the 18th green at Ridgewood. It means a lot to hold that trophy. I’m sure tonight I’ll take a peek at all the names, but I know Tiger Woods’ names is on that three times, and to put my name beside him, I know it’s something pretty special.”

With the victory, Bennett earns an exemption in to the 2023 Masters, The Open and U.S. Open.