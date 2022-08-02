OG Layden Robinson selected to Lombardi watchlist

Texas A&M football’s OG Layden Robinson was selected to the Rotary Lombardi Award Preseason watchlist, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Monday afternoon. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Robinson was also named to the Outland Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy watchlists last month. He started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation. The 6-4, 330-pound offensive lineman was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press following a successful sophomore season. As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was a key reserve on one of the best offensive lines the SEC has seen over the previous 10 seasons. The Aggies were the first team to lead the league in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in over 10 years. The Manvel, Texas native is also in good standing in the classroom and is set to graduate in December of 2022, earning his bachelor’s degree in communications.

Other Aggies on award watchlists: