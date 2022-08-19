The Link Farm: 8.19.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Clemsoning. Aggie Soccer opened the season at No. 25 Clemson and the game ended in a 0-0 draw. A good result on the road against a ranked opponent to open their 2022 campaign.
- ‘Crootin’ hype. The Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class continues to be lauded, with three players on the On3 Freshman All-American team: WR Evan Stewart, TE Jake Johnson and DL Walter Nolen.
- A second chance. TE Jalen Wydermyer, who was released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this week, was signed by the New England Patriots on Thursday.
- Leadership shakeup. The A&M Athletic Department announced some leadership changes this week. Perhaps most notably, Joe Fields was promoted to Deputy Athletics Director - Administration & Student-Athlete Experience, and will serve as the “Director” of all initiatives and activities related to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) for Texas A&M Athletics.
