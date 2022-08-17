 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggie Women’s Hoops releases 22-23 schedule

The Joni Taylor era begins Nov. 10

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas A&amp;M at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a coach other than Gary Blair will be roaming the home bench for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team. The team released the non-conference schedule for Joni Taylor’s first season in Aggieland earlier this month, and on Wednesday, the SEC schedule was published to give us a complete picture of their 22-23 slate.

The season begins against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, Nov. 10, and SEC play begins at South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 29.

