The Link Farm: 8.16.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Legendary Tradition. 12th Man Films and Texas A&M Athletics have announced the debut of The Legend of the 12th Man, a free event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rudder Theatre. This documentary will detail one of the the most nationally recognized tradition of Texas A&M from E. King Gill on - the “12th Man.”
- Summer Graduation. 25 student-athletes from 11 sports walked the stage at Reed Arena last weekend to receive their degrees at summer commencement. This included five football athletes - TE Max Wright, WR Chase Lane, K Caden Davis, P Nik Constantinou and recent transfer to Oregon WR Caleb Chapman.
- Aggies in the NFL. With the NFL preseason underway, several Aggies are looking to improve or cement their spot in the league during preseason action. The NFL regular season begins on Thursday, Sept. 8.
