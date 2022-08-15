 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Texas A&M Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 releases Aug. 29

By Robert Behrens
This may shock some of you, but I’m kinda into sneakers, and I also love Texas A&M. So when Adidas launches an A&M-branded sneaker, it’s a banner today. Today is one of those days, as Adidas has announced that a new maroon-clad Ultra Boost 1.0 with Texas A&M branding will drop on Monday, Aug. 29.

The maroon and white shoes, priced at $200, feature the classic Ultra Boost 1.0 pattern, combining a mesh and primeknit upper, and also features a suede mudguard with “1876” (the year A&M was founded) debossed into the midfoot area.

Specific A&M elements include multiple lace tags that say “TEXAS A&M,” “AGGIES” and “GIG ‘EM,” as well as the Texas A&M logo printed on the insole.

The shoes release at 2 a.m. on Aug. 29, but you can receive early access by becoming an adiClub member (free to sign up).

