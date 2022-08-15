 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aggies ranked No. 6 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

The hype train is about to leave the station

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas A&amp;M Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M came in at No. 7 in last week’s USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, and today the other major college poll, the Associated Press Top 25, released their preseason rankings. Unsurprisingly, the Aggies are high in this poll as well, coming in at No. 6.

Preseason AP Top 25

RANK TEAM POINTS
RANK TEAM POINTS
1 Alabama (0-0) 1,566 (54)
2 Ohio State (0-0) 1,506 (6)
3 Georgia (0-0) 1,455 (3)
4 Clemson (0-0) 1,292
5 Notre Dame (0-0) 1,242
6 Texas A&M (0-0) 1,212
7 Utah (0-0) 1,209
8 Michigan (0-0) 1,203
9 Oklahoma (0-0) 956
10 Baylor (0-0) 884
11 Oregon (0-0) 831
12 Oklahoma State (0-0) 814
13 North Carolina State (0-0) 752
14 USC (0-0) 711
15 Michigan State (0-0) 631
16 Miami (FL) (0-0) 476
17 Pittsburgh (0-0) 383
18 Wisconsin (0-0) 365
19 Arkansas (0-0) 348
20 Kentucky (0-0) 332
21 Ole Miss (0-0) 324
22 Wake Forest (0-0) 303
23 Cincinnati (0-0) 265
24 Houston (0-0) 263
25 BYU (0-0) 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

A&M is the highest-ranked team in Texas, and is one of six SEC teams in the poll.

This is the fourth straight year that Texas A&M has been ranked in the top 15 in the AP’s preseason poll, after doing so only once in Kevin Sumlin’s six-year tenure and only twice this century (2011, 2013) prior to his arrival. The Aggies begin the season with games against Sam Houston State and Appalachian State before facing what many consider to be their first big test of the season when the Miami Hurricanes come to town on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Poll

What do you think of A&M’s preseason ranking?

view results
  • 42%
    Too high
    (67 votes)
  • 2%
    Too low
    (4 votes)
  • 19%
    Just right
    (31 votes)
  • 35%
    Can the season just start please?
    (56 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...