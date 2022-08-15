Aggies ranked No. 6 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

Texas A&M came in at No. 7 in last week’s USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, and today the other major college poll, the Associated Press Top 25, released their preseason rankings. Unsurprisingly, the Aggies are high in this poll as well, coming in at No. 6.

OK, let's go! The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll presented by @RegionsBank will be released at noon Eastern TODAY!



At go time, it will be posted right here: https://t.co/OVsHzsgd4s pic.twitter.com/EXTB61Yl1t — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 15, 2022

Preseason AP Top 25 RANK TEAM POINTS RANK TEAM POINTS 1 Alabama (0-0) 1,566 (54) 2 Ohio State (0-0) 1,506 (6) 3 Georgia (0-0) 1,455 (3) 4 Clemson (0-0) 1,292 5 Notre Dame (0-0) 1,242 6 Texas A&M (0-0) 1,212 7 Utah (0-0) 1,209 8 Michigan (0-0) 1,203 9 Oklahoma (0-0) 956 10 Baylor (0-0) 884 11 Oregon (0-0) 831 12 Oklahoma State (0-0) 814 13 North Carolina State (0-0) 752 14 USC (0-0) 711 15 Michigan State (0-0) 631 16 Miami (FL) (0-0) 476 17 Pittsburgh (0-0) 383 18 Wisconsin (0-0) 365 19 Arkansas (0-0) 348 20 Kentucky (0-0) 332 21 Ole Miss (0-0) 324 22 Wake Forest (0-0) 303 23 Cincinnati (0-0) 265 24 Houston (0-0) 263 25 BYU (0-0) 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

A&M is the highest-ranked team in Texas, and is one of six SEC teams in the poll.

This is the fourth straight year that Texas A&M has been ranked in the top 15 in the AP’s preseason poll, after doing so only once in Kevin Sumlin’s six-year tenure and only twice this century (2011, 2013) prior to his arrival. The Aggies begin the season with games against Sam Houston State and Appalachian State before facing what many consider to be their first big test of the season when the Miami Hurricanes come to town on Saturday, Sept. 17.