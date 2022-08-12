The Link Farm: 8.12.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Two freaks. The Athletic put out their list of “College Football Freaks” (used as a term of endearment in this case), and two members of the A&M offense made the list in RB Devon Achane and C Bryce Foster.
- Out with the old. Demolition continues of the Gilliam Indoor Track Center (track is getting a new one closer to their outdoor complex) to make room for the new Aggie football indoor facility, party of a $200 million dollar facilities upgrade for A&M.
- Soccer notches a W. During my time as a student, the first soccer game always felt like the true beginning of the fall semester, and it has officially arrived. The Aggies secured a 2-1 victory in an exhibition match versus SFA on Thursday, and hit the road next week for their season opener at No. 25 Clemson on Thursday, Aug. 18.
- Volleyball gets the ball rolling (spiking?). Just like other fall sports, Texas A&M volleyball is in full-on prep mode for the upcoming season, beginning practice on Tuesday. They open their season on Friday, Aug. 26 when they host Hawaii as a part of the Texas A&M Invitational.
