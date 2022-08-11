Which true freshman are likely to make an impact for Texas A&M in 2022?

It’s no secret that Texas A&M signed a historic recruiting class in 2022, and it was always assumed that some of those players, even as true freshmen, would make an immediate impact on this team. And while we’re still a few weeks away from the season beginning, the murmurs out of fall camp are starting to reveal which players may be performing their way onto the field.
OFFENSE
- WR Evan Stewart: Stewart was the No. 1 WR recruit in the 2022 class and enrolled at A&M in January, so it’s no surprise that he would lead this list. Stewart has elite speed but combines that with good route-running and ball skills. Expect him to be on the field early and often.\
- WR Noah Thomas: One of the surprises of camp has been Thomas flashing ability and starting to get time with the first team offense. Thomas was ranked outside the top 300 in the 2022 class, so he’s not someone everyone tabbed as a year one starter, but his fluidity and size (6’5”) brings an element that no other receiver on the roster can provide.
- Any of the Tight Ends: The Ags signed three elite tight ends in Jake Johnson, Donovan Green and Theodor Ohrstrom, and while it’s not yet clear which one is the frontrunner, it’s seems likely that at least one will earn some significant playing time as the season progresses. While Max Wright and Blake Smith are more experienced, it seems inevitable that at some point talent will win out.
DEFENSE
- So many defensive linemen: The Aggies are absurdly deep on the defensive front, and while it’s unlikely we see any freshmen in the “starting four” (that is likely to be Tunmise Adileye, McKinnley Jackson, Shemar Turner and Fadill Diggs), expect to see several of them in that rotation. In particular, Anthony Lucas and Lebbeus Overton (yes, the one who should be starting his senior year of high school right now) have had a strong showing. That’s not even mentioning guys like Shemar Stewart, Enai White, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen (the latter of whom have missed some time due to injury).
- S Bryce Anderson: It seems like the starting spots are relatively locked down with Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert, but Anderson may see time on the field as well, depending on the package.
- CB Denver Harris: Like Anderson, Harris has some veteran guys in front of him with Brian George, Myles Jones, Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell, but he’s also supremely talented, and may earn his way onto the field as the season wears on.
