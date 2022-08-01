2023 DT Samu Taumanupepe commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M had a massive recruiting weekend, with commitments from top 100 players Anthony Hill and Dalton Brooks and 2024 DL Dealyn Evans. So it’s only fitting that they cap off a massive weekend with a commitment from a massive human. That came Sunday with the commitment of three-star Atascocita DT Samu Taumanupepe.

Taumanupepe stands at 6’3” and 380 pounds, and also held offers from Texas and Oregon, but committed to the Aggies just one day after receiving a scholarship offer on Saturday. He is rated as the No. 982 commit in the 2023 class, the No. 109 defensive lineman and the No. 176 player in Texas. He is from the same high school as Aggie OL turned first round draft pick Kenyon Green, and incoming freshman OL Kam Dewberry, so it’s safe to say A&M’s Atascocita pipeline of big-bodied linemen remains intact.

This recent commitment gives the Aggies nine commits in their 2023 recruiting class, which has moved up to No. 34 nationally after being No. 60 as recently as Saturday.

Samu Taumanupepe Highlights