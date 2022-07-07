That SEC Podcast previews Texas A&M

We’re a little less than two months away from Texas A&M’s first game of the 2022 season, but with SEC Media Days only 11 days away, it feels like the season is right around the corner. That means is team preview season, and this one is from one of my favorite SEC media members, Michael Bratton, aka “SEC Mike.” Hear what Mike and Cousin Shane have to say about A&M’s chances for a memorable 2022 season in the latest episode of That SEC Podcast.

