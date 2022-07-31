Four-star DL Dealyn Evans becomes Texas A&M’s first 2024 commit

Texas A&M’s recruiting pool party has proven to be an unmitigated success. In addition to bringing in high profile commits from other schools like QB Malachi Nelson (USC), S Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame) and CB Tony Mitchell (Alabama), they Aggies also made some major additions to their 2023 class in top 100 safety Dalton Brooks and the nation’s top linebacker, Anthony Hill.

But they weren’t don there.

The pool party also hosted many top recruits from the 2024 recruiting class, and on Sunday morning, four-star Longview defensive lineman Dealyn Evans became A&M’s first commit from that group.

BREAKING: 2024 Four-Star DL Dealyn Evans has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’5 265 DL from Longview, TX chose the Aggies over Texas, TCU, Baylor, and Texas Tech.



Evans is the first recruit to commit to Texas A&M in the ‘24 Class



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 1, 2022

Evans chose the Aggies over the Longhorns, and is currently rated as the No. 215 overall recruit, the No. 30 player in Texas and the No. 16 defensive lineman. He also happens to hail from the same high school as Texas A&M QB Haynes King.

As meaningless as it is in July 2022, his commitment gives A&M the No. 16 class nationally for 2024.

Dealyn Evans Highlights