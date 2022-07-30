Top 100 safety Dalton Brooks commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M started off this weekend’s pool party with a monster commitment from the nation’s top linebacker, Anthony Hill, and the successful weekend continues with another commitment, this time from top 100 commit Dalton Brooks, a safety from Shiner.

The gang felt at home and so do I‼️It’s official pic.twitter.com/4DR2gvqzVH — Dalton Brooks (@king_brooks25) July 31, 2022

Brooks chose the Aggies over Alabama, Penn State and Texas. He is currently rated as the No. 67 recruit in the country and the No. 12 player in Texas. While he also plays running back, it’s expected that A&M is recruiting him to play in the secondary.

The Aggies now have eight commits in the 2023 recruiting class. The class is only ranked No. 42 in the country, but was down at 60 just a few hours ago. But with five of eight commits ranked in the top 100 nationally, and all but the punter being a four- or five-star recruit, A&M is in prime position to bring another impactful group of recruits into the fold for 2023.

