Anthony Hill, the top 2023 LB in the country, commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M is hosting a huge recruiting weekend, and it’s safe to say it’s off to a fantastic start. After getting a surprise visit from USC QB commit Malachi Nelson, the good news got even better on Saturday when the Aggies got a commitment from five-star Denton Ryan LB Anthony Hill.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Committed to Texas A&M!



The No. 1 LB in the Nation chose the Aggies over Texas.



The Aggies now hold a total of 7 commits, 4 of which are ranked inside of the Top 70



Hill is the No. 1 linebacker in the country, the No. 35 overall recruit and the No. 4 player in Texas. He chose the Aggies over the Longhorns (his top two names earlier this month), among a laundry list of offers from top programs. His commitment is a pivotal one for the Aggies, not just because he is a five-star recruit, but because he represents perhaps A&M’s greatest position of need in the 2023 class. He was considered by many to be the staff’s top target in this recruiting cycle, so the importance of his commitment can’t be understated.

The Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class remains small (only seven commits), but with four of those seven players ranked in the top 100 nationally, it’s still shaping up to be a class filled with impact players. The Aggies’ class is the highest-rated class among those with fewer than 10 commits, and is fourth in the country in average rating per recruit (trailing only Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama).

Anthony Hill Highlights