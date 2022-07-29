Texas A&M fall camp starts Aug. 3

Texas A&M has a massive recruiting weekend looming in the coming days, but not too long after that comes an even more important date: the start of fall camp. According to The Eagle’s Alex Miller, players report on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with the first practice of the 2022 season taking place Wednesday, Aug. 3.

For those wondering, the Texas A&M football team reports to fall camp on Aug. 2. Practice begins Aug. 3. — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) July 29, 2022

After a lot offseason, those first images of players jogging out onto the practice field for the first time is always a welcome sight; a reminder that the offseason is coming to a close, and the glorious return of college football is almost here.

This is a Texas A&M team with a lot to prove after a somewhat underwhelming 8-4 season in 2021. Among many other position battles, the most visible will be QB, where third year players Haynes King and (transfer) Max Johnson will battle with true freshman Conner Weigman to be QB1.

The Aggies’ first game of the season kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Sam Houston State, and will air on SEC Network.