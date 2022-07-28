REPORT: All charges against Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith dropped

It was just eight days ago that news broke that Texas A&M senior WR Ainias Smith was arrested for a DUI, marijuana possession and illegal possession of a firearm. But as the details of the arrest came to light, it appeared more and more flimsy, and on Thursday, Fox 26 (Houston)’s Mark Berman reported that all charges against Smith have been dropped.

College Station attorney Craig Greening (@GreeningLaw) says all charges have been dismissed against his client @AggieFootball star receiver Ainias Smith: “I received word from the Brazos County Attorney’s office that they are refusing to prosecute all charges filed by the…” pic.twitter.com/jr65qK7UO8 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 28, 2022

This coincides with reports earlier in the week that Smith had reinstated to the football team and would not be suspended by the university, taking a situation that might have been at best a distraction, and at worst an on-field handicap, and essentially putting it to rest before fall camp even starts. It is unfortunate that the arrest cost Ainias the opportunity to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days last Thursday.

Smith was charged with a DUI despite blowing under the legal limit, and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana despite the claim that it belonged to the passenger. Possession of a firearm only became illegal because it coincided with the first two charges.

Over the past two years, Smith has combined for 1,392 total yards and 16 touchdowns for the Aggies, as well as one punt return for a touchdown.