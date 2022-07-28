OG Layden Robinson named to Wuerffel Trophy watchlist

Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was named to the Wuerffel Trophy preseason watchlist, announced Thursday. The trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. He was also named to the Outland Trophy watchlist earlier this week.

Robinson has dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, volunteering at Twin City Missions, helping to clean up trash, wipe down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds. He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes in volunteering with the local Boys & Girls Club to teach different sports and games to the children. Robinson helped create football activities for the children to participate in.

Other Aggies on award watchlists: