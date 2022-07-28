Devon Achane named to Hornung watchlist

A lot is expected of Texas A&M junior RB Devon Achane this season, as he takes over the starting role from Isaiah Spiller. If the preseason award watchlists are any indication, the rest of the nation agrees. Achane is already on the watchlists for the Maxwell Award (college player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (top college running back), and on Thursday, added the Paul Hornung Trophy watchlist to that list.

Achane led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns in 2021, including scores as a rusher, receiver and returner. Appearing almost exclusively off the bench, Achane rushed for 910 yards with a team-best nine touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, which led the SEC and was No. 2 in the FBS among players with 100-or-more carries. Achane led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards.

Other Aggies on award watchlists: