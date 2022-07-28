Texas A&M football players launch College Station NIL Club

Earlier today current Texas A&M defensive back had a cryptic tweet about a new NIL opportunity.

BIG team-wide NIL news dropping today. Gonna need help from the 12th Man… #GigEm — BrianGeorge (@briangeorge1100) July 28, 2022

Other players had similar tweets about this new opportunity. This afternoon we finally found out what it was. Texas A&M Football Players have created the “College Station NIL Club”. The website describes the purpose and intent of this organization as:

The CSNC is a player-led fan community that benefits members of the Texas A&M football team. Through the College Station NIL Club, these members of the team provide fans with digital content and experiences such as digital meet-and-greets, player-recorded content, and much more throughout the year. The CSNC generates revenue through fans subscribing to the club. A monthly commitment of any amount allows fans to join the NIL Club and access CSNC-exclusive chat rooms, message boards, and content.

The site is a partnership with a platform called YOKE, and is similar to programs at the University of Oklahoma, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Texas.

The College Station NIL Club membership provides “online community and digital experiences with the team”. The website indicates that the program will support 70+ Texas A&M football players.

Player-driven NIL collectives are a growing trend around college football and provide student-athletes with a good way of directly providing content to interested supporters while benefitting financially.